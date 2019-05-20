LIC ADO recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 1753 ADO posts, apply online

Toggle Menu
LIC ADO recruitment 2019: There are a total of 1753 ADO vacancies in the various divisional offices under Western Zonal offices, Maharashtra. The online application process will begin from May 20, 2019.

LIC ADO recruitment 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released recruitment notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO). There are a total of 1753 ADO vacancies in the various divisional offices under Western Zonal offices, Maharashtra.

The online application process will begin from Monday, May 20 on the official website.

LIC ADO recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 1753

Zone wise vacancy details:

Ahmedabad: 168

Amravati: 77

Aurangabad: 74

Bhavnagar: 58

Gandhinagar: 71

Goa: 58

Kolhapur: 54

Mumbai: 452

Nadiad: 47

Nagpur: 105

Nanded: 31

Nashik: 107

Pune: 126

Rajkot: 90

Satara: 29

Surat: 81

Thane: 62

Vadodara: 63

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. The candidates with at least two years of experience will be preferred.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be above 30 years of age.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary, Main examination followed by the interview.

Admit card:

The candidates can download the ADO exam admit card from June 29, 2019.

Application fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 600. For the reserved category candidates, the application fee is Rs 50.

How to apply:

The online application process will begin from May 20, 2019. The candidates can apply online through the official website on or before June 9, 2019.

