LIC ADO prelims results declared, how to check

LIC ADO prelims results 2019: The Life Insurance of Corporation of India (LIC) has declared the results of Assistant Development Officer (ADO) prelims examinations. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- licindia.in.

The preliminary examination was held on July 6 for recruitment to 1753 vacant posts. The candidates who qualified in the prelims examinations have to appear in the Mains that will be held on August 11, 2019.

How to check LIC ADO result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website, licindia.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘LIC ADO result’ link

Step 3: A pdf file will open

Step 4: Check your name and roll number

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Before joining as a probationer, candidates will be required to give an undertaking to serve LIC for a minimum period of four years from the date of joining (including probationary period) failing which, he/she or his /her heirs, executors, administrators will be liable to pay liquidated damages of Rs.200,000/-only (Rupees Two Lakhs only) or the sum of amount the Executive Director (Personnel) may prescribe from time to time.

The candidate will have to submit Deed of Indemnity at his/her cost, duly stamped, the stamp value of which will be as applicable to the State in which the deed is executed by the candidate.

