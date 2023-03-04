LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 releasing today; how to download

LIC ADO Call Letter 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will release the LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 today i;e March 4. Candidates who will appear for the Apprentice Development Officers exam can download the admit card through the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

LIC ADO 2023 Prelims exam will be conducted on March 12. The exam will be conducted in online test mode.

LIC ADO Admit Card 2023: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – licindia.in

Step 2: Click on the LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 download link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter login credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card

Those who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The main examination will be conducted on April 23.