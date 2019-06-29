LIC ADO admit card 2019 released: Check how to download, exam pattern

LIC ADO admit card 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) at its official website, licindia.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to July 13, 2019.

The admit cards are for the preliminary exam. Those who clear the same will have to appear for Mains followed by an interview. A total of 8581 vacancies across the zones are to be filled by this recruitment exam.

LIC ADO admit card 2019: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website, licindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll to the end to find ‘careers’ written in the blue box, click on it

Step 3: Click on ‘recruitment ADO 2018-19’ link

Step 4: Click on ‘online exam call letter phase I live link’

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: Log-in usig credentials

Step 7: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates will have to bring the admit card along with them to the exam hall for verification.

LIC ADO admit card 2019: Exam pattern

Candidates will have one hour to solve 100 questions of which 35 each will be from reasoning ability and numerical ability while 30 questions will be from the English section. The exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English except for the language section which will be conducted in English only.

LIC ADO admit card 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at a monthly salary of Rs 34,503.

