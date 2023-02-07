scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

LIC ADO 2023 Main exam postponed; check revised schedule

LIC ADO exam will be held on April 23. The application is underway and the last date to apply is February 10.

LIC ADO Main exam dateCandidates can check the notice at the official website- licindia.in (File image)
Listen to this article
LIC ADO 2023 Main exam postponed; check revised schedule
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

LIC ADO 2023 Main exam: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) today postponed the Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) recruitment exam 2023. The exam was scheduled to be held on April 8 which now stands postponed. Candidates can check the notice at the official website- licindia.in

LIC ADO exam will be held on April 23. The application is underway and the last date to apply is February 10.

Read |SSC CGL Tier 2, CHSL Tier 1 exams to be conducted in March, check schedule

This recruitment drive will fill up 9,394 ADO posts in the organisation. The preliminary written exam for LIC ADO recruitment 2023 will be held on March 12 and admit cards will be released on March 4.

Candidates in the age group of 21-30 years are eligible to apply. The selection process includes online tests and interviews. The application fees is ₹750. For SC and ST candidates, the fee is ₹100.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 13:19 IST
Next Story

Tinder releases Incognito Mode and several safety features

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close