LIC ADO 2023 Main exam postponed; check revised schedule

LIC ADO 2023 Main exam: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) today postponed the Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) recruitment exam 2023. The exam was scheduled to be held on April 8 which now stands postponed. Candidates can check the notice at the official website- licindia.in

LIC ADO exam will be held on April 23. The application is underway and the last date to apply is February 10.

This recruitment drive will fill up 9,394 ADO posts in the organisation. The preliminary written exam for LIC ADO recruitment 2023 will be held on March 12 and admit cards will be released on March 4.

Candidates in the age group of 21-30 years are eligible to apply. The selection process includes online tests and interviews. The application fees is ₹750. For SC and ST candidates, the fee is ₹100.