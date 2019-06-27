LIC ADO 2019 admit card to release tomorrow at licindia.in

Total vacancies: 1753

Zone wise vacancy details:

Ahmedabad: 168

Amravati: 77

Aurangabad: 74

Bhavnagar: 58

Gandhinagar: 71

Goa: 58

Kolhapur: 54

Mumbai: 452

Nadiad: 47

Nagpur: 105

Nanded: 31

Nashik: 107

Pune: 126

Rajkot: 90

Satara: 29

Surat: 81

Thane: 62

Vadodara: 63

Eligibility criteria:

Advertising

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. The candidates with at least two years of experience will be preferred.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be above 30 years of age.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary, main examination followed by the interview.