LIC ADO 2019 admit card to release tomorrow at licindia.in

The candidates can download the ADO exam admit card from June 29, 2019.

the admit card for this LIC ADO will be released tomorrow. [File photo]
LIC ADO recruitment 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are likely to release the admit card tomorrow for those who applied for the posts of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO). There are a total of 1753 ADO vacancies in the various divisional offices under Western Zonal offices, Maharashtra.

