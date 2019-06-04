LIC AAO Result 2019 declared: How to check marks at licindia.com

LIC AAO result 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India has released the result for the recruitment examination for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO). The candidates who appeared for the same can download the result through the official website- licindia.in. The recruitment examination was held on May 4 and May 5 to fill 590 vacant posts. The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 32,795 to 55,335 with other allowances.

Advertising

Candidates can also download LIC AAO 2019 result as well as the scorecard by entering registration number or roll number and date of birth. Get here complete details of LIC AAO Result 2019 such as date, analysis, cut off.

How to download LIC AAO result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website, licindia.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘LIC AAO result’ link

Step 3: A pdf file will opne

Step 4: Check your name and roll number

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Advertising

Those who have qualified the LIC AAO prelims will now have to appear for the LIC AAO mains exam that is scheduled to be held on June 28. LIC will release the admit cards for the main exam soon.

Before joining as a probationer, candidates will be required to give an undertaking to serve LIC for a minimum

period of four years from the date of joining (including probationary period) failing which, he/she or his /her heirs,

executors, administrators will be liable to pay liquidated damages of Rs.200,000/-only (Rupees Two Lakhs only)

or the sum of amount the Executive Director (Personnel) may prescribe from time to time. The candidate will

have to submit Deed of Indemnity at his/her cost, duly stamped, the stamp value of which will be as applicable to

the State in which the deed is executed by the candidate.