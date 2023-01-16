scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 300 vacancies; check eligibility

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can now apply for the government jobs at the official website - licindia.in. Candidates have time till January 31 to apply for the vacancies.

LIC Recruitment, LIC AAO Recruitment 2023, sarkari naukriThere are a total of 300 vacancies that the corporation is hiring for in this recruitment cycle. (Representative image. Express photo)
LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Sunday started the registration process for LIC AAO Recruitment 2023. Interested candidates can now apply for the government jobs at the official website – licindia.in.

Candidates have time till January 31 to apply for the vacancies. The application fee is Rs 700, in addition to the Transaction Charges and GST for all other candidates, and Rs 85 with transaction charges and GST for SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates.

There are a total of 300 vacancies that the corporation is hiring for in this recruitment cycle. The vacancies are for the post of Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist). After the exams, the corporation will conduct Prerecruitment Medical examination.

The admit cards for the LIC AAO exam will be released 7 to 10 days before the preliminary exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on February 17 and February 20, 2023. The Main exam will be conducted on March 18. However, these dates are tentative.

Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised Indian university/ institution. The age limit is minimum 21 years and maximum 30 years.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 15:40 IST
