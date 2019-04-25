LIC AAO study plan 2019: Two weeks preparation strategy

Authored by Sanjay Jagarwal

Advertising

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is going to conduct the recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) exam for the 590 vacancies. This exam consists of three stages — preliminary exam, mains and the final personal interview. The prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 4 and 5, 2019. Here are tips to help you crack the exam in the first attempt.

The exam pattern for prelims is almost the same as the SBI PO prelims. It will have three sessions — reasoning ability and quantitative aptitude both carrying 35 questions each, English language will have 30 questions. Each question will carry 1 mark. You will get one hour to complete this paper, 20 minutes for each section.

Read| LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Check syllabus, exam pattern

Last year, the cut-offs for the unreserved category was 18 marks for reasoning ability and quantitative aptitude separately and 10 marks for the English Language. Thus, one has to prepare in a way that they get score more than the last year cut-off as a similar cut-off can be expected this year too.

Advertising

Before you jump into the actual studies or buy lots of books or online test-prep material, here are few things that we will discuss on how you can plan your study and what are do’s and don’ts for the D-Day.

You should go through previous year exam papers. Even though the pattern of asking questions has changed but it would not affect the type of questions exam body asks. Make sure you check out at least five tests. This will give you a clear picture.

Now, you have a slight idea of exam pattern and types of question asked, now you should make a checklist of important topics that you are very comfortable in and topics that you don’t know very well. Now compare this list of prepared topics with the actual syllabus to know where you stand.

Also, do not forget to take a print out of the admit card. Here is how to download LIC AAO admit card 2019.

In the remaining time, focus on two things. One is to strengthen the topics that you know by practising more questions and secondly, learn concepts which you are not strong at and then more practice questions – starting form basic to moving up the difficulty level.

Overall, you can divide time for the above parts in the ratio of 2:1. That means if you study six hours a day, then spend four hours for topics that you know and are important for the exam and two hours for the weaker topics.

Daily Practice your vocab and read newspaper articles. One can also preferable from a digital screen as it will help in building concentration during the exam. Make sure you note down and make your personal notes as much as you can. It will help in remembering also revisiting facts really fast.

Read| Important news to follow this month for govt jobs

Also, you should solve at least one full-length test per week to check your understanding. Make sure you improve at least 5 per cent each time also your number of wrong attempts should be less than 10 to ensure you get through.

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: During exam strategy

On the exam day, just relax and eat light food. Do not stress yourself to help your brain thinking better.

During the exam, Start with English section and solve the questions you know answers to first. Go through RC’s (Reading comprehension) questions and try to answer synonyms-antonyms questions first. Once you start with Quant and Reasoning, Remember not to waste too much time on any question. Your ideal time spent on each question shall be 48 seconds and at max 2 minutes (if you are really close to getting the answer. Make sure not to make any silly guess.

Advertising

— The author is co-founder, Madguy Labs AI-based test preparation platform.