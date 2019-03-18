LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Online application process ends March 22, know documents required

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: The online application process for the Life Insurance Corporation of India Assistant Administrative Officer (LIC AAO) recruitment will be closed on March 22, 2019. There are 590 vacant posts, and the interested candidates can apply through the official website — licindia.in.

Advertising

The applicants need to possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution. The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 32,795 to 55,335 with other allowances.

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 590

Post wise vacancy details:

AAO (Generalist): 350

AAO (IT): 150

AAO (CA): 50

AAO (Actuarial): 30

AAO (Rajbhasa): 10

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Documents needed

The documents needed during the application process are — any certificate in support of age, educational qualifications, Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes and Persons with Benchmark Disability etc. Apart from it, scanned copy of left thumb impression, photograph and a signature.

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: For the post of AAO (Generalist), the candidates need to possess bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution. For the post of AAO (IT), candidates must have a graduation degree in Engineering in Computer Science, IT or Electronics, or an MCA, or an MSC(Computer Science) from a recognised University/ Institution.

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, licindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘Recruitment’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘LIC AAO recruitment 2019’

Step 4: Register using personal details

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill from, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

Advertising

Age Limit: Candidates age should be between 21 to 30 years of age. The reserved category candidates will get relaxation as per the official notification.

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Pay scale

Candidates pay scale will be between Rs 32,795 to 55,335 with other allowances.

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of application process: March 2

Last date to apply online: March 22

Download of call letter: April 22 to 30

Tentative date of preliminary examination: May 4 and 5

Tentative date of Main examination: June 28, 2019.

The candidates can apply online through the official website, licindia.in on or before March 22, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.