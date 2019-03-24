LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Exam dates to be announced soon, check syllabus, exam pattern

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: As the application process for the Life Insurance Corporation of India Assistant Administrative Officer (LIC AAO) recruitment has been closed, the commission will soon release the for the recruitment examinations. The recruitment examination is likely to be conducted between August to September.

The examinations will be conducted in three stages- prelims, mains and interview.

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Check syllabus

Reasoning Ability

Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric and Numeric Series, Coding – Decoding, Blood Relations, Number series, Order and Ranking, Seating Arrangement Puzzles, Data Interpretation, Alphabet Series, Miscellaneous.

Quantitative Aptitude

Number system, Ratio and proportion, Averages, Time and work, Speed, Distance and time, Mixture and allegation Stocks and shares, Percentages, Partnership, Clocks, Volume and surface Area, Bar & Graphs, Line charts, Tables, Height and Distances, Logarithms, Permutation and combinations, Simple and compound interest, Equations, Probability, Trigonometry, Profit, Loss and Discount, Mensuration, Elements of Algebra, Data Interpretation, Pie charts.

English Language

Synonyms, Antonyms, Homonyms, Word Formation, Spelling, Spotting Errors, Phrases and idioms, Direct and Indirect speech, Active/ Passive voice, Sentence correction, Comprehension Reading, Fill in the Blanks, Subject-Verb Agreement, Sentence Improvement.

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

General Knowledge and Current Affairs: Indian Constitution, Indian Geography, National Current Affairs, International Current Affairs, Indian Politics, Finance, Budget, and Five Year Plans, etc.

The recruitment examinations will be conducted for 590 Assistant Administrative Officer vacant posts.

