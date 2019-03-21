Toggle Menu
LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Application process for 590 posts ends tomorrow, how to applyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/lic-aao-recruitment-2019-application-process-for-590-posts-ends-march-22-licindia-in-5637165/

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Application process for 590 posts ends tomorrow, how to apply

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: There are 590 vacant posts, and the interested candidates can apply through the official website — licindia.in. The online application process will be closed on March 22, 2019

lic aao recruitment 2019, aao recruitment, lic india, lic recruitment 2019, licindia.in, latest jobs in lic, lic jobs, lic recruitment
LIC AAO recruitment 2019: The online application process will be closed on March 22, 2019

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: The online application process for the Life Insurance Corporation of India Assistant Administrative Officer (LIC AAO) recruitment will be closed on Friday, March 22. There are 590 vacant posts, and the interested candidates can apply through the official website — licindia.in.

The applicants need to possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution. The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 32,795 to 55,335 with other allowances.

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, licindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘Recruitment’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘LIC AAO recruitment 2019’

Step 4: Register using personal details

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill from, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Documents needed

The documents needed during the application process are

– Certificate in support of age

– Educational qualifications

– Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes and Persons with Benchmark Disability etc.

– Apart from it, scanned copy of left thumb impression, photograph and a signature.

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Advertising

Educational qualifications: For the post of AAO (Generalist), the candidates need to possess bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution. For the post of AAO (IT), candidates must have a graduation degree in Engineering in Computer Science, IT or Electronics, or an MCA, or an MSC(Computer Science) from a recognised University/ Institution.

Age Limit: Candidates age should be between 21 to 30 years of age. The reserved category candidates will get relaxation as per the official notification.

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Pay scale

Candidates pay scale will be between Rs 32,795 to 55,335 with other allowances.

The candidates can apply online through the official website, licindia.in on or before March 22, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019Railway JobsBank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.  

Don't Miss
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi reveals his favourite football club and it's not Barcelona or Real Madrid
Corruption, unemployment, inflation top three concerns of public this election, shows survey

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Casual farm labour shrinks by 40% since 2011-12, total job loss nearly 3 crore: NSSO data shows
2 RRB Group D PET results declared for this zone, check here
3 Over 80% Indian engineers unemployable, lack new-age technological skills: Report