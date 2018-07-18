LIC AAO recruitment 2018 notification is fake, read here

LIC AAO recruitment 2018: No notification has been released by LIC in regards with AAO post. LIC AAO recruitment 2018: No notification has been released by LIC in regards with AAO post.

LIC AAO recruitment 2018: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC, India) has not released any notification for the recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) posts. Many websites have published a notification about 700 vacancies available and the candidates can start applying for it, however, the LIC has tweeted that the news is fake.

The notification is circulated on social media as well and it seems it has been the doctored. As per the note, the registration procedure for the same started from June 25 and will continue till August 15, 2018. It also said that in order to be eligible for the same, a candidate should be holding an undergraduate or postgraduate degree in any discipline. The age limit mentioned is maximum 30 years and minimum 21 years.

A clarification has been tweeted by LIC regarding the same which states that no such requirement is there and misleading advertisements are being released in various newspapers and websites.

It said, “Any advertisement for recruitment published by LIC in newspapers are invariably displayed on LIC’s website, licindia.in, at careers link. It is adviced that aspirants should verify any advertisement they come across from the official website and then only apply for the same. If an advertisement is not listed on the same and exists on other websites, it should be considered fake.

