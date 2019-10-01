LIC AAO final result 2019 declared: How to check online

LIC AAO result 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) declared the result for the final exam conducted for the recruitment for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) 2019 at its official website, licindia.in.

The LIC AAO exam was held in June 2018. Candidates who clear the exam will be called for a medical test. A total of 590 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.

LIC AAO result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, licindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on careers at the bottom

Step 3: Click on LIC assistant administrative officer recruitment

Step 4: In the new page, click on ‘RESULT OF SHORT-LISTED CANDIDATES FOR PRE-RECRUITMENT MEDICAL EXAMINATION’

Step 5: A PDF will open, check roll number and name

Finally selected candidates will be paid between Rs 32,795 to 55,335 along with other allowances. The result of LIC AAO Main examination was released in July.

