Toggle Menu
LIC AAO mains admit card 2019 released: How to download, exam patternhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/lic-aao-mains-admit-card-2019-released-how-to-download-exam-pattern-licindia-in-5775101/

LIC AAO mains admit card 2019 released: How to download, exam pattern

LIC AAO mains admit card 2019: The mains exam will be conducted on June 28. The LIC AAO Mains will be conducted in two parts. The objective tests for 300 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks. Download admit card from licindia.in

LIC, LIC AAO, lic aao admit card, aao admit card, lic aao mains admit card 2019, lic aao mains, lic aao mains exam date, lic aao mains exam pattern, licindia.in, lic hobs, lic careers, lic aao hall tickte, lic aao e-call letter, employment news, education news, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri result, govt jobs, lic jobs,
LIC AAO Mains admit card 2019: download at licindia.in Representational Image)

LIC AAO mains admit card 2019: After declaring the result for the preliminary exam, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit card or call letters for the mains exam conducted for the post of administrative officers (AAOs). Those who have qualified LIC AAO prelims can download the LIC AAO Mains admit card from the official website, licindia.in.

The mains exam will be conducted on June 28. The LIC AAO Mains will be conducted in two parts. The objective tests for 300 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. Both exams will be conducted consecutively.

LIC AAO Mains admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, licindia.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘e-call letter for AAO..’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, scroll down and click on ‘AAO mains call letter LIVE link’
Step 4: A new page will open
Step 5: Fill details in given box on right and log-in
Step 6: Admit card will appear, download

A total of 590 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Those who clear the exam might have to undergo an interview round as well. Finally selected candidates will be first hired on a probation period of one year.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bihar BPSC Civil Services 64th combined Main exam dates released
2 List of top internships: Freshers can apply too, earn up to Rs 11,000
3 9 tips to crack SSC CHSL 2019 in first attempt without coaching