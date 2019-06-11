LIC AAO mains admit card 2019 released: How to download, exam pattern

LIC AAO mains admit card 2019: After declaring the result for the preliminary exam, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit card or call letters for the mains exam conducted for the post of administrative officers (AAOs). Those who have qualified LIC AAO prelims can download the LIC AAO Mains admit card from the official website, licindia.in.

The mains exam will be conducted on June 28. The LIC AAO Mains will be conducted in two parts. The objective tests for 300 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. Both exams will be conducted consecutively.

LIC AAO Mains admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, licindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘e-call letter for AAO..’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, scroll down and click on ‘AAO mains call letter LIVE link’

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Fill details in given box on right and log-in

Step 6: Admit card will appear, download

A total of 590 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Those who clear the exam might have to undergo an interview round as well. Finally selected candidates will be first hired on a probation period of one year.

