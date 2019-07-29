LIC AAO Main results 2019 declared, how to check

Toggle Menu
LIC AAO Main results 2019: The result is available at the website- licindia.in. The recruitment examination was conducted for the the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO)

LIC AAO Main results 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India has declared the result for the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Main examinations. The candidates who appeared for the same can download the result through the official website- licindia.in.

Candidates can also download LIC AAO 2019 result as well as the scorecard by entering registration number or roll number and date of birth.

The examination was conducted in three stages — preliminary, mains and interview.

How to check LIC AAO result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website, licindia.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘LIC AAO result’ link

Step 3: A pdf file will open

Step 4: Check your name and roll number

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Before joining as a probationer, candidates will be required to give an undertaking to serve LIC for a minimum period of four years from the date of joining (including probationary period) failing which, he/she or his /her heirs, executors, administrators will be liable to pay liquidated damages of Rs.200,000/-only (Rupees Two Lakhs only) or the sum of amount the Executive Director (Personnel) may prescribe from time to time.

The candidate will have to submit Deed of Indemnity at his/her cost, duly stamped, the stamp value of which will be as applicable to the State in which the deed is executed by the candidate.

