LIC AAO, AE Prelims 2020 exam dates announced, check exam pattern 

LIC AE, AAO prelims: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the exam dates for assistant engineers (AE) and assistant administrative officer (AAO) exam 2020. The exam will be conducted on August 28. Applicants have been advised to visit the official website – licindia.in to check further updates.

It is to be noted that the LIC AAO/AE exam was earlier scheduled to be held on April 4, 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This recruitment drive will fill as many as 218 posts.

The LIC AE, AAO preliminary exam will be a multiple-choice questions-based (MCQs). It will have 100 questions. The exam will be held in both English and Hindi medium and the duration will be for one hour. To pass the test, candidates need to score 18 marks in reasoning, 10 in English and 18 in quantitative aptitude. The minimum cut-off is 16, 9 and 16 per section, respectively. Candidates will get 20 minutes for each section.

Those who clear prelims will be called for Main. The LIC AE, AAO Main will have both MCQ as well as descriptive questions. It will be a 300-marks exam.

Those who clear all the recruitment exams as well as interview, document verification and a medical test, if any will be hired. Candidates will get a salary of Rs 57,000 per month with additional reimbursement of allowances including insurance, medi-claim, LTC, gratuity, etc.