LIC AE AAO admit card 2021 released, check how to download

LIC AE, AAO prelims: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit cards for the assistant engineers (AE) and assistant administrative officer (AAO) exam. The exam will be conducted on August 28. Applicants can download the admit cards from the official website – licindia.in

How to download LIC AAO Phase I Preliminary Exam admit card

Step 1: Open the official website of LIC India – licindia.in

Step 2: Click on the LIC AAO Phase I Preliminary Exam Admit Card notification

Step 3: Enter your username and password

Step 4: The LIC AAO Phase I Preliminary Exam Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

As LIC will not dispatch call letters to the postal addresses, candidates are required to download them from the official website. However, intimation about the release of admit cards will be sent to the applicants through SMS/ email. The selection for assistant administrative officer posts will be made on the basis of three tiers — preliminary exam, main examination, and personal interview.

It is to be noted that the LIC AAO/AE exam was earlier scheduled to be held on April 4, 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This recruitment drive will fill as many as 218 posts.

The LIC AE, AAO preliminary exam will be a multiple-choice questions-based (MCQs). It will have 100 questions. The exam will be held in both English and Hindi medium and the duration will be for one hour. To pass the test, candidates need to score 18 marks in reasoning, 10 in English and 18 in quantitative aptitude. The minimum cut-off is 16, 9 and 16 per section, respectively. Candidates will get 20 minutes for each section.