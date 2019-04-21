Toggle Menu
LIC AAO admit card 2019 release date: How to download

LIC AAO admit card 2019 release date: How to download

LIC AAO prelims admit card 2019: The admit card will be available to download at the official website licindia.in. The recruitment examination will be conducted on May 4-5. Through preliminary, main exam and interview the LIC will select candidates for filling up 590 AAO post

LIC AAO hall ticket 2019: The admit card is available to download at licindia.in 

LIC AAO admit card 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India will be releasing the admit card for the recruitment examination for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) by April 22. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website- licindia.in. The recruitment examination will be conducted where thousands of candidates will appear for the selection to 590 vacant posts. The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 32,795 to 55,335 with other allowances.

How to download LIC AAO admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, licindia.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Hall ticket/ Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Paper pattern and syllabus

The examinations will be conducted in three stages — preliminary, mains and interview.

Syllabus for LIC AAO recruitment exam

Reasoning Ability

Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric and Numeric Series, Coding – Decoding, Blood Relations, Number series, Order and Ranking, Seating Arrangement Puzzles, Data Interpretation, Alphabet Series, Miscellaneous.

Quantitative Aptitude

Number system, Ratio and proportion, Averages, Time and work, Speed, Distance and time, Mixture and allegation Stocks and shares, Percentages, Partnership, Clocks, Volume and surface Area, Bar & Graphs, Line charts, Tables, Height and Distances, Logarithms, Permutation and combinations, Simple and compound interest, Equations, Probability, Trigonometry, Profit, Loss and Discount, Mensuration, Elements of Algebra, Data Interpretation, Pie charts.

English Language

Synonyms, Antonyms, Homonyms, Word Formation, Spelling, Spotting Errors, Phrases and idioms, Direct and Indirect speech, Active/ Passive voice, Sentence correction, Comprehension Reading, Fill in the Blanks, Subject-Verb Agreement, Sentence Improvement.

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

General Knowledge and Current Affairs: Indian Constitution, Indian Geography, National Current Affairs, International Current Affairs, Indian Politics, Finance, Budget, and Five Year Plans, etc.

