LIC AAO 2023 Prelims Admit card released; how to download

LIC AAO 2022 Prelims Admit card: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) today released the admit cards for LIC AAO Prelims exam 2022. Applicants can download their call letters from the official website – licindia.in.

LIC AAO Prelims exam will be conducted from February 17 and 20. The main examination will be held on March 18

LIC AAO 2022 Prelims Admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – licindia.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the careers link

Step 3: Click on the “Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023”

Step 4: Enter login credentials

Step 5: Download and take a prinout of the admit card

The preliminary exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode with objective type questions. The test will contain three sections: reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude, and english language.