Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
LIC AAO 2023 Prelims Admit card released; how to download

LIC AAO Prelims exam will be conducted from February 17 and 20. The main examination will be held on March 18

LIC AAO Prelims admit card outApplicants can download their call letters from the official website -  licindia.in. (File image)
LIC AAO 2022 Prelims Admit card: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) today released the admit cards for LIC AAO Prelims exam 2022. Applicants can download their call letters from the official website –  licindia.in.

LIC AAO 2022 Prelims Admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – licindia.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the careers link 

Step 3: Click on the “Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023”

Step 4: Enter login credentials

Step 5: Download and take a prinout of the admit card

The preliminary exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode with objective type questions. The test will contain three sections: reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude, and english language.

 

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 11:22 IST
