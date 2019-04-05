How to prepare for LIC AAO in 3 months?

– Written by Meenakshi Ramesh and Upendra Sharma

LIC AAO 2019: A great seer once said, “If you want to make good use of your time, you’ve got to know what is most important and then give it all you’ve got.” If you really want to succeed this time, start preparing right away. Organise all the things you require and fix your timetable in such a way that success is guaranteed. The objective is to crack LIC AAO. The recruitment examination is likely to be conducted between August to September.

Most of you might be worried about various thoughts, “How to prepare for the exam?” or “How to systematise the exam preparation?” and so on. It’s true that nothing can beat a proper and consistent study routine. For that, a well-thought-out study plan is essential. Hence, categorise your time and judiciously allocate it to the various sections.

Depending on your strengths and weaknesses, you can decide the amount of time you wish to set aside for each topic and section. Every section is essential, and no section should be skipped during practice. Dedicate more time to the topics that you find more challenging or tricky. Continuous practice makes you proficient even in the trickiest topics.

Apart from practice, the revision also plays a major role in cracking the exam. The combination of study sessions with timely revisions makes a better impact on your grasping ability. Keep a few lighter days in between when you can revise easy topics too. It will be a welcome break from the gruelling sessions every day.

When practising Quantitative Ability, always alternate easier topics like BODMAS or Simplification with the more exhaustive topics like Time and Work and Time, Speed and Distance. For example, if you have completed one difficult topic, say ‘Mixture and Aligation’ on Monday, do a revision on Tuesday along with an easier topic on Tuesday. It should be noted that without habitual review of the topics, you will surely forget the different methods used to solve typical questions in that section and that will deter your progress. Remember that in the Quantitative Ability section, practice is the only key to success.

In case of Reasoning Ability spend lesser time on Coding-Decoding or Alphabet based problems. Work more on various types of Seating arrangement and Data Arrangement problems, so that you are well versed with the nuances of such problems. Mathematical Inequalities and Statement-Conclusions are also comparatively easier topics. While solving problems on Blood Relations and Directions read the given information very carefully so that you do not miss any vital data in between.

Allocate lesser time (in days/hours) to the topics that you find comparatively easier. So, for example, if you find the English Language to be an easy section, spend less time on that, and spend more time on Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

Practice questions on all the three sections — Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and English Language. Take at least five mock tests before the exam, this will give you a clear idea as to the type of questions that will be asked in the exam. Most of the questions in the mocks are strictly based on the latest pattern of these exams. After taking the mock you should analyse your mistakes and work on them.

While on an agenda to prepare for your exam do not allow your mind to get distracted with entertainment or personal issues. Always remain focused and determined.

– The authors work with the Career Launcher

