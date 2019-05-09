LIC AAO 2019: Know 7 key things about Mains and how to prepare for it

LIC AAO 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has conducted the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) prelims examination on May 4 and 5, 2019, for 590 vacancies of AAO Generalist, IT, CA, Actuarial, and Rajbhasha. With prelims over, next in line are declaration LIC AAO 2019 result followed by Mains and Interview.

The candidates who get selected on basis of prelims result will have to appear for the next stage of the selection process, which are main and personal Interview. LIC AAO Main is scheduled on June 28, 2019. It will be an online examination with stiff competition.

Candidates will able to download the Admit Card of LIC AAO 2019 main exam in June. So, don’t leave any stone unturned and start preparing for the main examination from now only. Here are some preparation strategy and important points to notice about the AAO recruitment process.

Minimum qualifying marks – In order to qualify the LIC AAO prelims exam, it is important to get the minimum qualifying marks. In the English, Quantitative Ability, and Reasoning Ability, a candidate must get 10, 18, 18 marks respectively to be eligible for next round. Similarly, the minimum marks for SC/ ST are 9, 16, and 16 respectively. Likewise, there are minimum qualifying marks for main exam as well.

Know the exam pattern – The Main exam consists of two parts. One is objective paper and other is descriptive. The objective paper consists of 120 questions divided among four sections. Sections are namely Reasoning Ability, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Data Analysis and Interpretation (for AAO Generalist) and Professional Knowledge (for AAO IT / Chartered Accountant / Actuarial / Rajbhasha), Insurance and Financial Market awareness. They have 30 questions each. However marks distribution is 90, 60, 90, 60 respectively.

Essay writing – The second part of the paper consist of descriptive test. It is 30 minutes essay and letter writing test. So, along with aptitude preparation, it is important to prepare for the writing test also. Moreover, candidates will have to attempt this section in online mode only. So, work upon typing speed by practicing on desktops only. For the practice of this section, pick a hot-topic and write about it in 300-400 words. Get it evaluated by teachers, friends or guides. Take their advice and implement them in the next mock essay.

Start preparation now – When the prelims result is declared there may be less than a month left for the exam. As every day counts, take a mock test daily. For this stage, there will be no requirement to go through the concepts again. Just revise the formulas and practice the questions of reasoning ability. The Main exam focuses more on general knowledge. So, read the newspaper daily and make notes of them for revision later. For financial knowledge, get a book with finance basics and be updated with the latest news related to it.

English is not included for ranking – In the LIC AAO exam, the English Language is not considered for ranking purpose. It will be only qualifying in nature.

Interview round – Candidates who will clear the Mains exam will be called for the interview round. Approximately 1770 candidates will be called. The performance in this round will used majorly for preparing the merit list.

LIC AAO profile – Candidates selected after all the round will be recruited for LIC AAO 2019. The probation period is of one-year and extendable up to 2 years. The work profile of AAO consists of planning policies, interacting with clients, making profits, managing claims, etc.