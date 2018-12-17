Less than 60% engineers, management graduates grab jobs through campus placements, Parliament told

Less than 60 per cent graduates from management, technical and engineering institutions are getting campus placements, Parliament was informed on Monday. “As per the placement data of students available with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), average campus placement of the graduates from management, technical and engineering institutions has not reached up to 60 per cent,” Union HRD Satya Pal Singh in a written response in Lok Sabha.

“To encourage 100 per cent placements to the graduates, AICTE has launched outcome-based model curriculum for UG and PG level courses in engineering and management programmes to make it industry oriented. Institutions have now been made responsible for arranging internships of their students so as to enhance their employability,” he added.

A recent survey report also gives a hapless picture of country’s job sector. Post-2013, employment graph in India has seen a significant (16 per cent) decline with the rate of unemployment among the youth at 16 per cent, says State of Working India (SWI) report 2018 released.

The report has also cited the country’s failure to convert high rates of economic growth into good jobs especially for its educated youth.

The survey also highlighted a hapless picture of caste and gender disparities in the country. “Women are 16 per cent of all service sector workers, but 60 per cent of domestic workers, while overall women earn 65 per cent of men’s earnings.

Similarly, Scheduled Castes (SC) formed 18.5 per cent of all workers, but 46 per cent of total leather workers,” mentioned the report.

— With inputs from PTI