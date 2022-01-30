LBS Kerala SET result 2022 declared: Know how to check scorecard and what’s next

The LBS Centre for Science & Technology has released the Kerala SET 2022 result. The result has been announced online at the official website at lbsedp.lbscentre.in. Instructions to get the eligibility certificate have also been published for the candidates who have qualified in the State Eligibility Test.

The Kerala SET 2022 exam was held on January 9. Less than three weeks later, the organizers have released the results.

The LBS Kerala SET Jan 2022 was held for the following subjects, and results are out for all – Arabic, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, English, French, Gandhian Studies, Geography, Geology, German, Hindi, History, Home Science, Islamic History, Journalism, Kannada, Latin, Malayalam, Mathematics, Music, Philosophy, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Russian, Sanskrit, Social Work, Sociology, Statistics, Syriac, Tamil, Urdu, Zoology, Biotechnology.

How to check LBS Kerala SET Result 2022:

In order to check the result, candidates should follow these steps:

Step-1 – Go to lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjan22/.

Step-2 – Click the link “result published”. This opens the page where one can log in to check results.

Step-3 – On the page that opens, enter roll number, same as given in Kerala SET hall ticket 2022. Then click the submit button.

Step-4 – See the result, print it for future reference.

It may be noted that the centre has also provided a document titled “Instructions for Getting SET Certificate of Successful Candidates”, on the same result login page.

In addition to the above, corrected answer keys and a list of passed candidates has been published.

LBS has also facilitated forgot roll number tool, wherein one can select the subject, district, date of birth and get their roll number if they have forgotten the same. In order to access this, they have to click the link Forgot Roll Number on the login page.

Next steps to follow

LBS Kerala has announced that qualified candidates can get the application form for the original SET Certificate from February 5, 2022. Thereafter the authorities shall issue the SET Certificate from May 2022. Candidates will thus get their original certificate after three months.

After this, LBS is expected to announce the details of the next LBS Kerala SET 2022 exam soon. For the same, those who have not qualified this time, or fresh candidates can practice with previous year question papers of the same. The next exam is expected to be in June or July.

LBS Kerala organizes the State Eligibility Test as a state-level exam in order to ensure teaching standards in Higher Secondary courses. Only those who qualify the LBS SET are eligible to teach HS classes in higher secondary schools in Kerala.