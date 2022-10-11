Launch of 5G services to trigger job creation in India, marketing sector see a slump: Report

In line with the rollout of 5G services, telecom jobs have shown an encouraging trend with hiring up by 13 per cent as key players launch their digital services in different cities, expand their data center capabilities, and hire for specialised roles. Furthermore, with festive demands, sectors such as apparel, textiles, and jewellery (up 11 per cent), production and manufacturing (up 5 per cent), and retail (up 5 per cent have shown significant job growth, Monster Employment Index highlighted.

Moreover, the Index noted a positive trend for top management roles, indicating the need for strong leadership amidst global downturns and inflation concerns in India.

As per the Index, Ahmedabad led hiring demand with a 10 per cent rise in recruitment. As festive hiring doubles down across tier 2 cities, coupled with the government focus beyond metropolitan hubs for operations, cities such as Coimbatore (up 7 per cent) and Jaipur (up 1 per cent) have also seen progressive trends. Among metros, Mumbai witnessed a growth of 8 per cent and Hyderabad 2 per cent, whereas Delhi-NCR remained stagnant in e-recruitment activity.

Jobs in hospitality and travel have witnessed a steady rise of 8 per cent in September as India enjoys restriction-free travel. While the Indian white-collar marketplace remains unpredictable, demand for highly skilled professionals in finance and accounting has continued to rise over the last several months as companies leverage new-emerging tech in their decision-making processes. Demand for HR professionals (up 9 per cent) also kept up pace amidst rising attrition and the hunt for skilled talent by India Inc.

Marketing-related jobs have seen a discouraging trend with falling demand for profiles in sales & business (down 5 per cent) and marketing & comms. (down 6 per cent). J