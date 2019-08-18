Latest jobs to apply in August: Vacancies in Indian Railway, NTPC, DRDO, LIC on offer

Jobs in August 2019: A multitude of vacancies have opened up in various government, private sectors in and around the country. Candidates who are looking for jobs can apply in the Indian Railway, West Bengal Police, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and in many other sectors.

Advertising

The online application process for most of the vacant posts will be closed by this month. Have a look at the vacancies to apply this month.

Latest jobs to apply in August

Indian Railways RRC sports recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 21 posts, salary upto Rs 92,300

The Railways Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the Western Railways has invited applications for sportspersons. The applications have begun and will close on September 9, 11 pm. Interested can apply at rrc-wr.com.

Advertising

A total of 21 seats across categories are to be filled through this recruitment process. There is no reservation for SC, ST and OBC category candidates for these jobs.

NTPC recruitment 2019: Apply for 203 posts of engineers

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited has released a job notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for the post of engineers. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website of NTPC at ntpccareers.net. The application process has started on August 6 and will remain continue till August 26, 2019. A total of 203 posts of engineers will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

NTPC requires electrical, mechanical, electronic and instrumentation engineers to fill the posts. Candidates need to have a minimum of three years post qualification experience in the executive and/ or supervisory cadre in the relevant area.

India Post GDS recruitment 2019: Vacancies for over 10,000 posts

The India Post has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) at its official websites. The recruitment is open for the states of Bihar, Assam, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka and Punjab.

The online application process was started from August 5. The candidates can apply through the official website appost.in till September 4, 2019. A total of 10,066 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment. The candidates will be recruited for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak.

UPSSSC assistant boring technician recruitment 2019: Apply for 486 jobs for 12th pass

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) invited applications for the post of an assistant boring technician at its official website. Interested can send applications at the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The application process is on and the last date to apply is September 4.

A total of 486 vacancies are on offer. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a written exam. The dates of the recruitment exam are not released yet.

HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: Salary up to Rs 1.42 lakh, 978 vacant posts

The Haryana State Co-operative (HARCO) Bank invited applications for the post of clerk, junior and senior accountant, assistant manager officer among others. Interested candidates need to apply at harcobank.org.in. The applications are on and will be closed on August 31, 11:59 pm.

A total of 978 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to clear the preliminary online exam, mains followed by interview round. The preliminary exam will be held in October.

Apply for 100 posts in TNPSC, salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) invited applications for several posts in state general services including assistant director and child development project officer. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The application process is on and will conclude on September 11.

A total of 102 vacancies are advertised by the TNPSC. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for the written exam to be held on November 16 and 17.

SAIL Rourkela recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 361 Medical Executive, Paramedical Staff posts

The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Medical Executive and Paramedical Staff. The interested, eligible candidates can apply to the posts on or before August 20, 2019.

There are in total 361 vacancies for the posts of Medical Executive and Paramedical Staff.

Bihar Sachivalaya Sahayak recruitment 2019: Application process begins for 31 posts

Bihar Sachivalaya Sahayak recruitment 2019: The Bihar Vidhan Parishad has advertised for the Sachivalaya Sahayak positions. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website- biharvidhanparishad.gov.in. There are in total 31 vacant posts.

The online application process will begin from August 19, 2019. The candidates can apply online through the website till September 8, 2019.

Apply for 290 posts at DRDO, DST, salary up to Rs 80,000

RAC recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Scientist ‘B’, Engineer ‘B’ and Executive Engineer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the recruitment process from August 10, 2019 to August 27, 2019.

A total of 290 seats are vacant and will be filled by the recruitment process. Candidates can visit the official web site of Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC)- rac.gov.in.

668 vacant posts on offer in West Bengal Police, salary up to Rs 40,000

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) invited applications for the post of sub-inspector (SI) in West Bengal Police. The application process has begun today and will be closed on 5 pm on September 9. A total of 668 vacancies are advertised.

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to appear for the preliminary test, mains, and physical endurance test. Selected candidates will have to undergo a training course at Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy or Subsidiary Training Centre, as applicable.

LIC HFL recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 300 posts, salary up to Rs 61,000

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Housing Finance Limited (HFL) has invited applications for recruitment at the post of an assistant, associate and assistant Manager in across India. The online application process for the same will begin from Thursday- August 8, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, lichousing.com. The last date to apply online is August 26, 2019.

A total of 300 posts will be filled by this recruitment process. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for an online examination which is scheduled to be conducted on October 9 and 10, 2019.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.