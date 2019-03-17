Latest govt jobs to apply in March: Vacancies in Civil Services, RRB, FCI, Indian Army, Air India

With Railway Recruitment Board’s recent job notification for over one lakh posts in Group D, NTPC, a multitude of vacancies have opened up in various government, private jobs this month.

The candidates who are looking for jobs can apply in civil services, defence, staff selection commission and in other sectors as advertised. Given below is a list of jobs whose recruitment process will end in the month of March, along with their eligibility, selection procedure and salary details.

RRC group D recruitment 2019-21: 1.4 lakh vacancies, apply now

The online registration process for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) group D vacancies has been started. There is a total of 1,03,769 vacant posts and the candidates can apply through all the region based official websites. The last date to apply online is April 12. The candidates can submit their application fee till April 23, 2019.

Candidates will have to appear for computer-based test (CBT) level 1 and 2 after which physical measurement test (PET), medical test and document verification will be conducted. The first exam is scheduled to be conducted in September-October, 2019.

Age: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 33 years of age. The minimum age of the candidates should be less than 18 years. The candidates will get age relaxation as per rules and regulations.

Education: The candidates need to possess 10th pass certificate or ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Apply for 35,277 vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the notification online for 35,277 vacant posts. The online registration for the vacant posts has started from Friday, March 1, 2019. The first stage computer-based test (CBT) is expected to be conducted in June. Earlier the registration time was 10 am, which later postponed to 4 pm. However, the timings for the application link is now 6 pm.

The applications will close on March 31, 2019, however, candidates can continue paying the fee till April 5, 2019. The computer-based test is expected to be conducted between June to September.

UPSC civil services prelims: 896 vacancies, application process to close tomorrow

The registration process for the civil services preliminary exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is March 18, 2019 (Monday). Interested candidates need to apply at the official websites, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. This year, the government has advertised for 896 vacant posts in various departments.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 2, 2019 for 896 posts including those reserved for PWD candidates. While this is a slight increase from last year, a look at the data of the previous seven years shows the vacancies continue to be low.

UGC NET 2019: Vacancies for Professor, Assistant Professor, application process closes March 30

The online registration process for the UGC NET examination will be closed on March 30, 2019. The candidates who want to apply online can do so through the official website- ntanet.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted in multiple sessions on June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2019 in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities. The admit cards will be available for download from May 15. It is held for eligibility for Assistant Professor post only or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both.

ONGC recruitment 2019: Apply for 4000 apprentice posts before March 28

ONGC recruitment 2019: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has advertised for around 4,104 apprentice positions. The online application process has started and the candidates can apply through the official website, ongcindia.com till March 28, 2019.

The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or Arts. The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 24 years.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Accountant: The candidates need to possess Bachelors degree in Commerce from a government recognised university or institute.

Assistant: The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree in Arts or in Business Administration.Electrician: The candidates need to possess ITI in Electrician Trade.

Join Air India to earn over one lakh

Air India Engineering Services Limited (AISEL) has advertised for Aircraft Maintenance Engineer posts. There are 160 vacant posts, and the walk-in-interview will be conducted from April 1 to 12, 2019. The candidates will be hired for a period of five years on fixed-term employment basis.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 95,000 to 1,28,000 per month, according to the official notification.

Indian Army mega recruitment rally in March, check details

India Army is conducting a mega recruitment rally at various places in India from March. The recruitment rally for the young aspirants will be conducted from March to April in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Jharkahnd, Chennai, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Nagaland and Punjab.

In the recruitment rally, the candidates have to go through physical admission and medical test. The selected candidates have to appear for the Common Entrance Examination, the dates of which will be notified soon.

The candidates will get the admit card on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The candidates have to carry the admit card on the day of his appearance at the recruitment rally.

Indian Army jobs 2019: Important dates

Army recruitment rally, Secunderabad: March 30

Army recruitment rally, Rajasthan: March 25 to 26 at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Alwar

Army recruitment rally, Ranchi: April 1 to 15

Army recruitment rally, Ludhiana: March 10 to 20

Army recruitment rally, Assam: March 2 to 9, 2019 at Mariani, Assam.

4103 vacancies in FCI, apply before March 30

The ongoing application process for 4,103 vacanct posts of Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade- III (AG III) in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is open till March 30, 2019.

Interested candidates can apply at the official website, fci.gov.in. The candidates will be selected on the basis of online examination, skill test and document verification. candidates can apply in any zone they wish to but have to limit to one zone only. In case any candidate has filled for multiple zones, their candidature might be cancelled, according to official notification.

