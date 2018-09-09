BHEL, SBI, NABARD, ESIC: Latest government jobs to apply for in September 2018

All you need to know about the latest government jobs. All you need to know about the latest government jobs.

Lakhs of Indians are on a lookout for job change or a fresh job opportunity every month. Right from a position in the top IT firm to one in an MNC, the weightage of aspirants searching for a job in the government sector is much more than the one in private sector. Given below is a list of various jobs available for the month of September, along with their eligibility, selection procedure and salary details.

ESIC recruitment 2018: Apply for Social Security Officer/ Manager Grade II posts at esic.nic.in

The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has issued a recruitment notification for the posts of Social Security Officer/ Manager Grade II/ Superintendent through direct recruitment. Those willing to apply may do so at the official website – esic.nic.in. The last date for submission of application is October 5. A total of 539 vacancies are available.

SBI recruitment: Register for deputy manager, fire officer posts at sbi.co.in/careers, check salary details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for recruitment of specialist cadre officers on regular and contractual basis. The online registration for the same will continue till September 24. Those interested are required to apply at the official website – http://www.sbi.co.in/careers. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview.

OPTCL recruitment 2018: Apply for management trainee post, engineering degree holders can apply at optcl.co.in

The Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) is hiring for the post of Management Trainee (electrical). The last date for submission of application is September 27. Those selected will have to undergo training for one year at field units of OPTCL. Those willing to apply may do so at the official website – optcl.co.in. The selected candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 24,000.

Vizag Steel recruitment: 664 junior trainees wanted, apply at vizagsteel.com

The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited is looking for Junior Trainees in different branches. Those who will get selected will then have to undergo training for a period of 24 months. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website – http://www.vizagsteel.com. The last date for submission of application is September 25. Trainees will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 10,700, during the first year.

NABARD recruitment 2018: Apply to get Rs 2.50 lakh, application ends September 12

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released a recruitment notification, inviting interested aspirants to apply for the posts of Senior Project Advisor, Communication Professionals. The candidates who will be selected for the post of Senior Project Advisor will get a remuneration of Rs 2.50 lakh per month. The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 63 years of age as on August 1, 2018. The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

BHEL recruitment 2018: Apply for 529 various posts at bheltry.co.in

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various posts of Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, other vacancies. There are 529 vacancies, and the candidates can apply online till September 13 through the official website, bheltry.co.in. A total of 529 vacancies are available.

BSF recruitment: Jobs for Junior Engineer/ Sub-Inspector, earn upto Rs 112,400 per month

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification, inviting applications for the posts of Junior Engineer/ Sub-Inspector (electrical) group B. The last date for submission of application is October 1. The selection will be done on the basis of a written test, followed by documentation, physical standards test, practical test and medical examination. The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,400 to Rs 112,400.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2018: Apply for CA/ Cost Management Accountant posts, salary over Rs 40,000 per month

The Bank of Maharashtra has issued a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the posts of Chartered Accountant and Cost Management Accountants in JMGS-scale 1. The aspirant should have done graduation from a recognised university with professional qualification of CA/ Cost and Management (ICWA) from a recognised or board. Those selected will be on probation for a period of 24 months. The last date to pay the fee is September 23. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in.

IIT Kharagpur invites application for 70 various posts, check eligibility and salary details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is hiring for the posts of Junior Executive, Accounts Officer, Engineer, Nurse etc. The last date for submission of application is September 14. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — iitkgp.ac.in. The selection will be made on the basis of a written test/ trade test.

