Latest government, private jobs to apply for in August: Work with UPSC, KVS, SSC and others

Right from jobs in the defence sector, railways, schools to those in banks, lots of recruitment advertisements are published weekly and monthly, inviting eligible aspirants to apply for the same. From class 10 pass outs to fresh graduates as well as experienced professionals, various opportunities are available in different fields and different departments, offering attractive salary and a chance to grow.

Check out various jobs available for the month of August, along with their eligibility, selection procedure and salary details.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Register for scientist, officer, other posts; apply before August 30

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification, inviting aspirants to apply for various posts such as officer, scientist, chemist etc. The last date for submission of application is August 30. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website – upsconline.nic.in

DRDO recruitment 2018: 494 Senior Technical Assistant vacancies, apply before August 29 at drdo.gov.in

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is hiring for the post of Senior Technical Assistant. Candidates who are willing to apply can do so through the official website, drdo.gov.in. There are 494 vacancies, and the candidates can apply till August 29.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: Application procedure, eligibility and salary details

The application submission process for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles examination has started from August 17. There are a total of 54,953 vacancies. The applications can be submitted till September 17 by 5 pm. The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. The aspirants should be matriculation or class 10th pass from a recognised board/ university.

Federal Bank recruitment 2018: Apply for PO, Clerk post at federalbank.co.in, eligibility and salary details

The Federal Bank has issued a recruitment notification, inviting applications from eligible, interested aspirants to apply for the posts of Officers (in scale I) and Clerks. The registration for the same will be closing on August 27. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website, http://www.federalbank.co.in. The selection will be done on the basis of an online aptitude test, group discussion and personal interview or any other mode, which will be decided by the bank.

Sashastra Seema Bal recruitment 2018: 181 Group B, C vacancies, apply before September 9

Sashastra Seema Bal has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for 181 vacancies for Group B and C non-gazetted posts. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, ssbrectt.gov.in on or before September 9. The candidates should clear (10+2) from a recognised board or an institution with a three-year degree or diploma according to various post.

Delhi govt recruitment 2018: 7000 Field Surveyors vacancies, apply within August 31 at des.delhigovt.nic.in

Delhi government has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Field Surveyors. All the aspirants can do so through the official website, des.delhigovt.nic.in. There are 7000 vacancies for the post and the candidates need to hold a Bachelor’s degree. The online window for the application process will be closed on August 31. A field surveyor can fill at least 50 to 60 entries per day thus earning a salary of Rs 1250 to 1500.

KVS recruitment 2018: Over 8,000 PGT, TGT and other vacancies, know how to apply

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for the positions of principal, vice-principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, other posts through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2018. There are over 8,000 vacant posts to be filled and the online window for the registration process will be opened on August 24. For all the available posts, B. Ed is the minimum qualification required. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website – kvsangathan.nic.in.

