Latest government jobs to apply in January: Vacancies in RRB, Indian Navy, BSNL, DRDO

Every month, thousands of aspirants lookout for a job change or a fresh opportunity. Such is the demand for government jobs that when the Indian Railways invited applications for one lakh posts this year, nearly 2.5 crore candidates applied.

Given below is a list of jobs whose recruitment process will end in the month of January, along with their eligibility, selection procedure and salary details. The online registration process of these following vacancies will be closed by the end of December or January.

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Online application begins January 2 for 14,059 posts

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Board has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE). The online application process will begin on January 2, and the candidates can apply through all the region based official websites.

The last date to apply online is January 31, 2019. The first stage Computer based test is expected to be conducted on April or May, 2019.

BSNL recruitment for 300 manager trainee posts, apply by January 26

Telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL is hiring for 300 manager trainee posts. Interested candidates will have to clear an exam held by the company to be eligible for the jobs. The aspirants will have to register at the official website – bsnl.co.in.

The online registrations will begin from December 26, 2018 and will be open for a month. The last date to register for the vacancies will be January 26, 2019.

BSNL recruitment: Post-wise vacancy details

Out of the 300 vacancies, 150 will be filled through internal employees of the company and only 150 will be available for candidates who are not BSNL employees. Out of the remaining seats, several seats are reserved for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC categories.

MCL recruitment 2018: Vacancies for 370 posts, apply by January 10

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for 370 vacant posts. The vacancies are available for the posts of Junior Overman, Mining Sardar, and Deputy Surveyor.

The online registration process will begin on December 20, and the candidates can apply through the official website, mahanadicoal.in, on or before January 10, 2019.

Jharkhand JECCE recruitment 2018: Vacancies for 518 Excise Constable posts, apply before February 9

JECCE 2018: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for Excise Constable posts. There are 518 vacancies, and the candidates can apply online through the official website, jssc.nic.in on or before February 9, 2019. The selection process will be conducted through Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination (JECCE).

To apply for the posts, the candidates required to have a minimum educational qualification of Class 10 pass. The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 25 years as on August 1, 2018.

Uttar Pradesh UPPSC APO recruitment 2018: Salary above 1 lakh, application process ends January 25

UPPSC APO recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Prosecution Officer. The selected candidates will get a remuneration upto Rs 1.51 lakh per month.

There are 17 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply online through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The online window for the application process will be closed on January 25, 2019.

DDA recruitment 2019: Apply for 189 jobs, check details

DDA Recruitment 2019: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has advertised for 189 vacancies on its official website across several departments on its official website – dda.org.in. The recruitment link was scheduled to be active from December 23 but was postponed due to a technical glitch.

The last date to send applications is January 22, 2019. The link will close from 6 pm onwards on the said date. Interested candidates will have to register themselves through the official website and then fill the application form. Eligible candidates will be issued e-application status certificates two weeks before the exam.

DRDO recruitment 2018: Vacancies for 127 apprentice positions

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released an official notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of apprentice. The candidates can apply through the official website, rac.gov.in, on or before December 31, 2018.

For the positions of Carpenter, computer operator, and programming assistant, the selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 10,739 per month, and Rs 11,552 for other trades.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Apply for 500 vacancies

The Indian navy in its official release has advertised for 500 vacancies across the posts of sailors for senior secondary recruit (SSR), Sailors for martic recruit (MR) and artificer apprentice (AA). The candidates can apply till December 30, 2018.

The recruitment will be done through an online exam. The exam will be held in February 2019 and the result will be announced within a month’s time. After written exam, candidates will have to appear for physical fitness test and then undergo a medical examination. Only after qualifying in all three a candidate will be selected. The selected candidates will have to start training from August 2019 onwards.

