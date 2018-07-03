Latest government jobs to apply for in July: Know salary, eligibility, exam dates, application forms

Sarkari/Govt Exam Result 2018: All you need to know about the latest govt job Sarkari/Govt Exam Result 2018: All you need to know about the latest govt job

Govt/Sarkari Exam Result 2018: The number of aspirants applying for various government jobs has always remained high. As per information available on the official website of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), there are nearly 31 million unemployed Indians seeking jobs. In this article, we update you with the latest openings in various sectors that one can apply this month.

RBI Grade B recruitment 2018: Apply for 166 posts from July 3

The Reserve Bank of Indian (RBI) has invited interested aspirants to apply for the post of Officer, Grade B. The registration for the same will begin from July 3 and will conclude on July 23. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website — rbi.org.in. Aspirants should be graduates. The age of the aspirants should be maximum 30 years and minimum 21 years. Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 67,000. The selection will be done on the basis of a preliminary round, mains round and an interview.

RRB recruitment 2018: Hiring begins in Eastern Railway, apply before July 9

Eastern Railway has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of House Staff. The hiring will be done on the basis of walk-in-interview to be conducted on July 10. The last date to apply for the posts is July 9, 2018. The candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in Medical Science may apply. The recruitment process will be conducted for the selection of House Staffs at B.R.Singh Hospital, Kolkata. The candidates have to send their application with bio-data, attested copies of MBBS marksheets, internship completion certificate to “Medical Director, B.R.Singh Hospital, Sealdah, Kolkata- 700014.”

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2018: Assistant Professors wanted, earn Rs 1 lakh per month

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible aspirants to attend the walk-in-interview for the post of Assistant Professor in various departments on contractual basis for a period of one year. The interview will be held on July 8 at 9 am. Total vacancies: 15. The aspirant should be holding a postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. Three years teaching and/or research experience. The selected candidates will earn a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh.

Prasar Bharati, AIR recruitment 2018: 10 vacancies, Journalism and Mass Communication graduates may apply within July 31

Prasar Bharati has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the post of ‘Monitoring-cum-Content Assistants’. The candidates will be hired on a contractual basis for a period of a year. The last date to apply is July 31, 2018. The candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or Post Graduate degree or diploma in Journalism may apply for the above posts. The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 35 years. The candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 25,000 on a monthly basis. The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written test and personal interview.

RRB recruitment 2018: Jobs for 10th pass, apply for 2,573 posts at Central Railways

The Central Railways has issued a notification, inviting applications from interested aspirants to apply for ‘Apprentice’ posts under the Apprentices Act 1961, in the designated trades at workshops/units. The online registration commences tomorrow, on June 26 from 11 am. The last date for submission of the same is July 25. The interested lot can submit their applications at the official website — rrccr.com. During the training period, a stipend will be paid. The candidate should have passed Class 10th or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 per cent marks, in aggregate, from recognised Board. He should also possess National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the notified trade. The age of the aspirants should be maximum 24 years and a minimum of 15 years.

