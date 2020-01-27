Last date to apply for jobs in Lok Sabha tomorrow, salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh

Parliament of India (File) Parliament of India (File)

Lok Sabha recruitment: If you have a dream to work in the Parliament of India then it might be the chance for you. The Lok Sabha is looking for graduates to fill in the seat of a reporter. The application process for the same will be closed tomorrow – January 28. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, loksabha.nic.in before the deadline.

A total of 21 vacancies are advertised of which 9 are for Hindi and 12 for English stream. Candidates will have to clear a written exam, a shorthand test and an interview to be able to be eligible for the post. Those at or below the age of 40 can apply for these jobs (relaxation for reserved category candidates).

Lok Sabha official Notification

Lok Sabha recruitment: Exam pattern

The written test will consist of general knowledge and general English, each for 50 marks. To clear, candidates will have to score 50 per cent marks. For OBC the cut-off is 45 and for SC/ST candidates it is 40 per cent. Both written test and shorthand test will be of 100 marks each.

Lok Sabha recruitment: How to apply

While the form will be available at the website, candidates will have to send a completely filled form along with documents and send it to ‘The Recruitment Branch, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Room Number 521, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi-110001’

Lok Sabha recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired in the pay scale of Rs 56100 – 177500.

