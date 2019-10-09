IBPS Clerk recruitment: Last date to apply for 12000 clerk posts

IBPS clerk recruitment 2019: The registration process to apply for the post of a clerk at the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be closing today. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should register at ibps.in.

Over 12,000 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process which started from September 17. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for preliminary and main exams to be held in December and January, respectively.

IBPS clerk recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘click here to apply for the CRP CLERKS-IX’

Step 3: Click on ‘click here for new registration’

Step 4: Fill in details, very to register

Step 5: Fill in the form using the registration number

Step 6: Upload images

Step 7: Make payment and submit

IBPS clerk 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as application fee. For those belonging to the reserved category, the fee is Rs 100.

