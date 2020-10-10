Labour Bureau to conduct three surveys to assess job situation

The panel has been asked to collect data on domestic workers, who constitute roughly 3 per cent of the workers in the country, making it a first-of-its-kind survey on domestic workers to be carried out by the Labour Bureau. (Representational)

The Labour Bureau will conduct three surveys on migration, domestic workers and professional bodies for assessing their employment situation, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, a Labour Ministry release said Friday. Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar addressed the first meeting of the expert group formed for these surveys on Thursday.

The expert group is chaired by SP Mukherjee, Emeritus Professor, University of Kolkata, and consists of economists, statisticians and government functionaries.

It has been constituted by the government for a period of three years to provide technical guidance to the Labour Bureau with respect to surveys on migration, professional bodies, domestic workers and other surveys and to expand available sources of data on employment and unemployment.

“The government, in an endeavour to understand the issues concerning special segments of labour, has entrusted the Labour Bureau with the task of conducting three ambitious surveys,” Gangwar said. He highlighted the need for having reliable data on these workers and the issues being faced by them especially in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. “The database will enable the government to devise pragmatic solutions to improve their conditions and plan employment opportunities for them,” he said.

The migration survey to be undertaken by the Labour Bureau will provide estimates of the number of migrant workers in the country along with an assessment of the issues being faced by them.

The panel has been asked to collect data on domestic workers, who constitute roughly 3 per cent of the workers in the country, making it a first-of-its-kind survey on domestic workers to be carried out by the Labour Bureau.

For the survey on professional bodies, the government said that given the high proportion of employment generated in professions like chartered accountants, lawyers and doctors, there is a need to undertake a periodic estimation of the employment created in such professions.

Given the urgent need of this data, the expert group has been asked to finalise all the technical details related to this survey at the earliest to enable the launch of the surveys without any delay, the ministry said.

