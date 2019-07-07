KVS teachers recruitment exam results to be released tomorrow, how to check via website

KVS recruitment 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will declare the results for recruitment exams conducted for over 7,622 teacher positions on Monday, July 8, 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website kvsangathan.nic.in. “The results will be declared tomorrow at 11 am,” tweeted MHRD.

The interview process was conducted in February this year.

Advertising

KVS has conducted recruitment examination in 2018 for various posts of Officers, Teachers and other Staff. Till now results for 1944 posts have been declared by the KVS and offer of appointment has already been issued to the candidates. The results already declared includes 76 posts of Principals, 217 Vice Principals, 1079 PGTs, 340 TGTs (Misc. Category), 95 Librarians and 137 PRT (Music).

KVS teachers recruitment exam results tomorrow: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

The result of 7499 posts are yet to be declared, which includes 4 Deputy Commissioners, 3 Vice Principals, 3473 TGTs, 3000 PRTs along with 31 Assistant Section Officers, 269 Senior Secretariat Assistant, 38 Steno (Grade II), and 684 Junior Secretariat Assistant.

IN VIDEO | Course Vs College: How to choose?

Results for 123 posts of officers to be promoted through limited departmental examination or DPC will also be declared along with the above results.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.