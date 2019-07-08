KVS Teacher Recruitment Result 2019 LIVE Updates: 30 minutes to go, websites to check

KVS Teacher Recruitment Result 2019 LIVE Updates: 30 minutes to go, websites to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/kvs-teacher-recruitment-exam-results-2019-declared-live-updates-kvsangathan-nic-in-direct-link-how-to-check-5819631/
KVS Result 2019 for TGT, PGT, PRT @kvsangathan.nic.in Live Updates: The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website kvsangathan.nic.in. The results will be declared tomorrow at 11 am
KVS Result 2019 @kvsangathan.nic.in Live Updates: The results of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) teacher recruitment examinations will be announced on Monday, July 8, at 11 am. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website kvsangathan.nic.in.
The candidates can check the result through the website kvsangathan.nic.in. They need to then click on the ‘download result link’. Enter registration number, roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The result of 7499 posts are yet to be declared, which includes 4 Deputy Commissioners, 3 Vice Principals, 3473 TGTs, 3000 PRTs along with 31 Assistant Section Officers, 269 Senior Secretariat Assistant, 38 Steno (Grade II), and 684 Junior Secretariat Assistant.
The result for the recruitment exam conducted to hire in the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) will be declared today - July 8 (Monday), 2019. The exam was conducted for over 7,622 teacher positions on Monday, July 8, 2019. The result will be declared at 11 am, as per officials at the website, kvsangathan.nic.in
KVS teacher recruitment exam results 2019 LIVE: KVS has conducted recruitment examination in 2018 for various posts of Officers, Teachers and other Staff. Till now results for 1944 posts have been declared by the KVS and offer of appointment has already been issued to the candidates. The results already declared includes 76 posts of Principals, 217 Vice Principals, 1079 PGTs, 340 TGTs (Misc. Category), 95 Librarians and 137 PRT (Music).
The result for the recruitment exam conducted to hire in the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) will be declared today - July 8 (Monday), 2019. The exam was conducted for over 7,622 teacher positions on Monday, July 8, 2019. The result will be declared at 11 am, as per officials at the website, kvsangathan.nic.in