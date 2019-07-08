KVS Teacher Recruitment Result 2019 LIVE Updates: 30 minutes to go, websites to check

KVS Result 2019 @kvsangathan.nic.in Live Updates: The results of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) teacher recruitment examinations will be announced on Monday, July 8, at 11 am. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website kvsangathan.nic.in.

The candidates can check the result through the website kvsangathan.nic.in. They need to then click on the ‘download result link’. Enter registration number, roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The result of 7499 posts are yet to be declared, which includes 4 Deputy Commissioners, 3 Vice Principals, 3473 TGTs, 3000 PRTs along with 31 Assistant Section Officers, 269 Senior Secretariat Assistant, 38 Steno (Grade II), and 684 Junior Secretariat Assistant.