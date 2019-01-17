Toggle Menu
KVS teacher recruitment: admit card for PRT, librarian release

KV teacher recruitment: The KV Sangathan has declared result for interview and written exam held for the post of principal as well has issued the admit cards for the post of PRT and librarian.

KV teacher recruitment: Candidates can check cut-off, admit card and result at kvsangathan.gov.in. (Representational Image)

KVS teacher recruitment: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the result for the recruitment exam for the post of principal and the admit card for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of librarian and PRT teachers on its official website, kvsangatha.nic.in.

The teachers whose admit card has been released will have to appear for interview round now. Meanwhile, result for the recruitment exam both written and interview round held for the posts of principal and vice principal in the KV schools in November and December 2018 has also been declared on the official website.

The cut-off for the post of principal for the unreserved category candidates is 68.67 and for vice-principal (unreserved category) is 64.57.

KVS teacher recruitment: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, kvsansgathan.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link, ‘download call letter for librarian and PRT..’

Step 3: A new window will open, log-in using registration number and password

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Download admit card for future reference. According to official notification, no candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card or call letter.

