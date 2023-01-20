scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

KVS Recruitment 2022: Tentative schedule released for 15 teaching, non-teaching posts

KVS Recruitment 2022: Candidates can check the tentative schedule at the official website— kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Recruitment 2022: CBT Tentative scheduleKVS Recruitment 2022: Exams to begin from February 7 till March 6 (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)

KVS Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan today released the tentative schedule for computer based exams for 13,402 vacancies for 15 teaching and non-teaching posts. Candidates who have registered for the posts can check the schedule at the official website— kvsangathan.nic.in.

Also read |KVS announces 6990 vacancies for 14 teaching, non-teaching posts

The exams will begin from February 7 and conclude on March 6. The admit card will be issued in due course of time. The tentative schedule is as follows:

February 7— Assistant Commissioner (52)

February 8— Principal (239)

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why tanks are tripping up the West
Why tanks are tripping up the West
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
Food trends in 2023 that point to a promising future
Food trends in 2023 that point to a promising future

February 9— Vice Principal (203), Primary Teacher (Music) (303)

February 12 to 14— Trained Graduate Teacher (3176)

February 16 to 20— Post-Graduate Teacher (1409)

February 20— Finance Officer (6), Assistant Engineer (Civil) (2) and Hindi Translator (11)

February 21 to 28— Primary Teacher (6414)

March 1 to 5— Junior Secretariat Assistant (702)

March 5– Stenographer Grade II (54)

March 6— Librarian (355), Assistant Section Officer (156), Senior Secretariat Assistant (322)

The vacancies for the various posts were advertised in December and the registrations closed on January 2. The exams will be held in various centres in around 200 cities across the country.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 15:02 IST
Next Story

Why skin experts recommend changing your pillowcase weekly

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close