KVS Recruitment 2022: Tentative schedule released for 15 teaching, non-teaching posts

KVS Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan today released the tentative schedule for computer based exams for 13,402 vacancies for 15 teaching and non-teaching posts. Candidates who have registered for the posts can check the schedule at the official website— kvsangathan.nic.in.

The exams will begin from February 7 and conclude on March 6. The admit card will be issued in due course of time. The tentative schedule is as follows:

February 7— Assistant Commissioner (52)

February 8— Principal (239)

February 9— Vice Principal (203), Primary Teacher (Music) (303)

February 12 to 14— Trained Graduate Teacher (3176)

February 16 to 20— Post-Graduate Teacher (1409)

February 20— Finance Officer (6), Assistant Engineer (Civil) (2) and Hindi Translator (11)

February 21 to 28— Primary Teacher (6414)

March 1 to 5— Junior Secretariat Assistant (702)

March 5– Stenographer Grade II (54)

March 6— Librarian (355), Assistant Section Officer (156), Senior Secretariat Assistant (322)

The vacancies for the various posts were advertised in December and the registrations closed on January 2. The exams will be held in various centres in around 200 cities across the country.