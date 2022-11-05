KVS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 4014 PGT, TGT and other posts

KVS PGT, TGT Recruitment 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is inviting applications to recruit TGTs, PGTs, head masters, section officers, principals and other posts through Limited Departmental Competivite Exam (LDCE) 2022. Candidates can apply online at the official website – kvsangathan.nic.in

The last date to submit the online application is November 16 while the last date for verification of the application by nodal officer is November 23. The exam date will be notified by the authorities in due course of time.

The LDCE exam will be conducted in Computer based Test (CBT) mode. The scheme and syllabus of exam is available on the KVS website. The KVS has also notified the eligibility criteria for each post in the recruitment notification. Candidates are advised to refer to the notification before applying for the posts.

The KVS has mentioned the crucial dates of eligibility as per DOPT from 2018 to 2023 with dates of eligibility.