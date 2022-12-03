scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

KVS Recruitment 2022: 6990 vacancies announced for 14 teaching, non-teaching posts

KVS Recruitment 2022: Interested and eligible candidates can apply from December 5 till December 26 on the official website of KVS– kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS Recruitment 2022: There is no age limit for KVS employees (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)

KVS Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Friday announced 6990 vacancies for various teaching and non teaching posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply from December 5 till December 26 on the official website of KVS– kvsangathan.nic.in.

The date of the exam will be announced on the official website in due time. There are 14 posts for which KVS will be conducting the recruitment examination:

– Assistant Commissioner (52 posts)

– Principal (239 posts)

– Vice Principal (203 posts)

– Finance Officer (6 posts)

– Assistant Engineer (Civil) (2 posts)

– PGT (1409 posts)

– TGT (3176 posts)

– Librarian (355 posts)

– PRT (Music) (303 posts)

– Assistant Section Officer (156 posts)

– Hindi Translator (11 posts)

– Senior Secretariat Assistant (322 posts)

– Stenographer Grade II (54 posts)

– Junior Secretariat Assistant (702 posts)

The vacancies are tentative and may increase or decrease as per requirement. Eligibility differs from post to post, there are different age limits and different pay scales. There are 14 subjects for which the PGT exam will be conducted and 9 subjects for which the TGT exam will be held.

There is no age limit for KVS employees. For candidates belonging to SC, ST category there will be an age relaxation of 5 years, for OBC candidates it would be 3 years. For women belonging to any category there will be an age relaxation of 10 years for teaching posts. There are several other age relaxations for other people belonging to other categories such as PwD, Ex-servicemen and more, the details are available on the office notice for the recruitment.

The recruitment exam will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Once selected, the candidates can be posted anywhere across the country as per the requirement of the organisation. There are a total of 1252 KVs across the country and three abroad.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 04:08:18 pm
