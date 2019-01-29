KVS PRT, TGT results 2018-19: Interview schedule; venue, date and time

KVS PRT, TGT results 2018-19: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the results of PRT, TGT examinations on Monday, January 28, 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in

The KVS has also released the interview list on the basis of cut-off marks. The schedule of the interview is available on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS PRT, TGT results declared: Know the place and date of interview

Bhopal- February 25-27

Chandigarh- February 25-27

Delhi- February 25-27

Gurugram- February 25-27

Hyderabad- February 25-27

Jaipur- February 25-27

Kolkata- February 25-27

Lucknow- February 25-27

Mumbai- February 25-27

KVS PGT, TGT results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the list of shortlisted candidates for interview

Step 3: The name with roll number of the candidates will appeared

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

About KVS

Registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860), the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.