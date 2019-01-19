KVS Principal, Vice-Principal results declared, check direct link here

KVS Principal, Vice-Principal results 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the results of Principal, Vice-Principal recruitment examinations. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites, kvsangathan.nic.in, cbseitms.nic.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted on November 3, 2018. Earlier, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has advertised for 8,000 vacancies for the positions principal, vice-principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, others.

KVS results 2018: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website kvsangathan.nic.in or cbseitms.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the ‘result’ link

Step 3: You’ll be directed to cbseitms.nic.in

Step 4: Enter your details including registration number

Step 5: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About KVS

Registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860), the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.

