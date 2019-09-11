Toggle Menu
KVS PGT, TGT, UDC, LDC recruitment result declared: How to check onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/kvs-pgt-tgt-udc-ldc-recruitment-result-declared-how-to-check-online-kvsangathan-nic-in-5986711/

KVS PGT, TGT, UDC, LDC recruitment result declared: How to check online

KVS PGT, TGT, UDC, LDC recruitment result 2019: A total of 1,017 non-teaching and over 8000 teaching faculty posts were to be filled. Check result at kvsangathan.nic.in

kvsangathan.nic.in, KVS recruitment result, KVS result, KV TGT result, KV PGT result, KVS clerk result download link, kenriya vidyalaya recruitment, employment news, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri result,
KVS recruitment 2019: Check at kvsangathan.nic.in. (Representational image)

KVS PGT, TGT, UDC, LDC recruitment result: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of TGT, PGT and UDC at its official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

Selected candidates will have to send an official confirmation via email at kvs.estt.1@gmai.com within seven days of result declaration. Candidates will have to report at the institute of posting by October 10.

In video| Are there enough jobs for teachers?

 

KVS PGT, TGT, UDC, LDC recruitment result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, kvsanthan.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link under the announcements tab on the homepage
Step 3: A PDF will open in the new page
Step 4: Check result

The written exam was conducted for over 7,622 teacher positions for which the result was declared in July. This is the final result conducting both interview as well as the written exam score. A total of 1,017 non-teaching posts were advertised and were to be filled through this recruitment notification. Result for written test and interview conducted for TGT posts has also been declared, nearly 8000 teaching posts were to be filled.

Advertising

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android