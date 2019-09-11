KVS PGT, TGT, UDC, LDC recruitment result declared: How to check online

KVS PGT, TGT, UDC, LDC recruitment result: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of TGT, PGT and UDC at its official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

Selected candidates will have to send an official confirmation via email at kvs.estt.1@gmai.com within seven days of result declaration. Candidates will have to report at the institute of posting by October 10.

KVS PGT, TGT, UDC, LDC recruitment result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, kvsanthan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link under the announcements tab on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF will open in the new page

Step 4: Check result

The written exam was conducted for over 7,622 teacher positions for which the result was declared in July. This is the final result conducting both interview as well as the written exam score. A total of 1,017 non-teaching posts were advertised and were to be filled through this recruitment notification. Result for written test and interview conducted for TGT posts has also been declared, nearly 8000 teaching posts were to be filled.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.

