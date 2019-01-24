KVS PGT, TGT results declared; check interview schedule, cut-off

KVS PGT, TGT results 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the results of PGT, TGT examinations on Thursday, January 24. The candidates who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. The result was released weeks after the answer key released on January 11, 2019.

The KVS has also released the interview list on the basis of cut-off marks. The schedule of the interview is available on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS PGT, TGT results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the list of shortlisted candidates for interview

Step 3: The name with roll number of the candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

KVS PGT, TGT results 2019: Check interview schedule

PGT-Hindi- February 11- Lucknow

PGT-Commerce- February 12- Lucknow

PGT- Physics- February 11 and 12- Gurugram

PGT Maths- February 12- Gurugram

PGT Chemistry- February 11 and 12- Bhopal

PGT Biology- February 11- Bhopal

PGT History- February 11- Jaipur

PGT Geography- February 11- Jaipur

PGT Economics- February 11 and 12- Delhi

PGT Computer Science- February 11 and 12- Hyderabad

PGT English- February 11- Mumbai

TGT (P&HE)- February 11 and 12- Naida

TGT (A&E)- February 12 and 13- Noida

TGT (WET)- February 13 and 14- Noida

KVS PGT, TGT results 2019: Check cut-off

PGT Hindi- 105 (General), 104 (OBC), 101 (SC), 96 (ST), 99 (OH)

PGT English- 100 (Gen), 95 (OBC), 91 (SC), 85 (ST), 89 (OH), 92 (VH)

PGT Physics- 74 (Gen), 73 (OBC), 66 (SC), 57 (ST),

PGT Chemistry- 97 (Gen), 95 (OBC), 84 (SC), 71 (ST)

PGT Maths- 89 (Gen), 88 (OBC), 79 (SC), 74 (ST), 73 (OH)

PGT Biology- 104 (Gen), 102 (OBC), 95 (SC), 88 (ST)

PGT History- 92 (Gen), 91 (OBC), 88 (SC), 84 (ST), 87 (OH), 87 (VH)

PGT Geography- 106 (Gen), 105 (OBC), 102 (SC), 102 (ST), 99 (OH), 85 (VH)

PGT Economics- 87 (Gen), 86 (OBC), 79 (SC), 73 (ST), 80 (OH), 75 (VH)

PGT Commerce- 100 (Gen), 95 (OBC), 88 (SC), 77 (ST), 93 (OH)

PGT Computer cience- 103 (Gen), 99 (OBC), 94 (SC), 83 (ST)

TGT-P&HE- 80 (Gen), 79 (OBC), 75 (SC), 71 (ST)

TGT-A&E: 111 (Gen), 110 (OBC), 110 (SC), 101 (ST), 101 (OH)

TGT-WET: 106 (Gen), 105 (OBC), 93 (SC), 90 (ST), 93 (OH), 79 (VH).

Over a lakh of candidates had appeared in the examination that was conducted on December 22 and 23, 2018.

About KVS

Registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860), the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.

