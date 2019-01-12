KVS PGT, TGT, PRT results in January-end: Official

KVS PGT, TGT, PRT results 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the results of PGT, TGT, PRT examinations at the end of this month. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from KV Sangathan said, “The results of KVS PGT, TGT, PRT examinations will be released between January 27 to 31, 2019. The candidates can check the results through the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.”

The answer key of the KVS entrance examination was released on Friday, January 11, 2019. The candidates can challenge the answer keys through the official website till January 14, 2019.

“Challenges received online shall be examined based on merit and the decision of KVS in the matter shall be final and binding,” the official notification mentioned. “For further information, candidates are advised to visit KVS website regularly,” it added.

Over a lakh of candidate had appeared in the examination that was conducted on December 22 and 23, 2018.

About KVS

Registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860), the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.

