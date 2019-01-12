KVS PGT, TGT Answer Key 2018 released, download at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS PGT, TGT Answer Key 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the answer key for the PGT, TGT, PRT examinations. All the candidates who had appeared in the examinations can check the answer keys through the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

Advertising

The online window to raise objections will be available on the official website from January 11 to 14, 2019. “Challenges received online shall be examined based on merit and the decision of KVS in the matter shall be final and binding,” the official notification mentioned. “For further information, candidates are advised to visit KVS website regularly,” it added.

IN PICTURES | How to download, raise objections on KVS PGT, TGT answer key

KVS PGT, TGT Answer Key 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Answer key will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Over a lakh of candidate had appeared in the examination that was conducted on December 22 and 23, 2018.

About KVS

Registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860), the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.