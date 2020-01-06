KVIC MSME Ministry is hiring for 108 posts, check details

KVIC recruitment 2019: Apply at kvic.org. (Representational image) KVIC recruitment 2019: Apply at kvic.org. (Representational image)

KVIC recruitment: The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium (MSME) is hiring for 108 posts at group B and C level posts. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, kvic.org.in. The last date to apply is January 19, up to 11:59 pm.

To be recruited for the job, candidates will have to clear a computer-based recruitment test. The dates of the exam are yet to be announced, however, as per the official notification. It will be held in February 2020.

KVIC Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit to apply for group B level posts is 30 years. For rest, it is 27 years.

Education: For group B level posts a master’s degree is required in economics or statistics or commerce. For executive and junior level posts the minimum education is needed is a bachelor’s level degree.

KVIC recruitment: Exam pattern

KVIC recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website kvic.org.

Step 2: Scroll down to click at ‘vacancies’ at the bottom of the page

Step 3: Click on ‘for online registration click here’ button

Step 4: Check the box, click on ‘I agree’ button

Step 5: Register using details and verify

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

KVIC recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1000 for each post applied for.

