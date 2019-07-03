KVS teachers recruitment exam: Result for 7622 posts to release within a week, says HRD Ministry

KV recruitment 2019: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) in a tweet today announced that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will be declaring the result for the recruitment exams conducted for over 7,622 posts within one week’s time of conducting the exams.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had last year invited applications for filling up vacancies in Principal, Vice Principal, Trained Graduate Teachers, Librarian, Post Graduate Teachers and Primary Teacher posts. In January 2019, the vacancy numbers were revised.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad. Last year, the Ministry of HRD had decided to rank its over 1,000 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) with an aim at improving the institutes through holding a competition among them, sources said. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).

This year, the KVS has also delivered its highest ever result in the CBSE class 12 examination with an overall pass per cent 98.54 and topped the category of all institutions for the second consecutive year. Meanwhile, Even in the JEE Advanced exam conducted for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), out of 6094 KVS students who appeared for it, 1019 students cracked the exam.

