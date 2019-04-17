Kurukshetra University recruitment 2019: Apply for 198 clerk jobs, salary up to Rs 63,200

Kurukshetra University recruitment 2019: The Kurukshetra University, Haryana has in invited applications for the post fo clerk at its official website, kuk.ac.in. A total of 198 vacancies are on offer. The application process is on and the last date to apply is May 15, 2019 by 11:59 pm.

Advertising

To be selected for the exam candidates will have to appear for four phased exams under which the first phase will be a type-test followed by computer appreciation and application test, aptitude test and physical document verification test.

Kurukshetra University recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age to apply for the job. The upper age limit is capped at 50 years.

Education: Candidates should be a graduate and should have type speed of 30 words per minute in English.

Advertising

Kurukshetra University recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, kuk.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘apply online for the post of a clerk (Budgeted)’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 5: Select yes or no for the question by selecting the download arrow

Step 6: If never applied register

Step 7: After registration, fill the form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

Kurukshetra University recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1200 as application fee for female candidates belonging to Haryana the fee is Rs 600 for reserved category candidates the same is Rs 300. Those belonging to PwD category from Haryana are exempted from paying any fee.

Kurukshetra University recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will get a monthly salary in the scale of Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 with additional special pay.