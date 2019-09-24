KTET November 2019 application form released: How to apply, exam date, admit card and other details

KTET November 2019 application: Kerela Pareeksha Bhavan has released the online application forms for Kerala Teacher Eligibility (KTET) 2019. The exam will be held in November and the registration form is available at ktet.kerala.gov.in. The test is conducted to determine the eligibility of the aspirant applying for the teachers’ post in lower primary, upper primary, high school and special categories. The last date to submit the online application form is October 3, 2019.

The KTET I will be held on November 16, 2019, from 10 am to 12.30 pm. KTET II is scheduled to take place from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. However, KTET III is on November 17, from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and KTET IV is on November 24, 2019, from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

KTET was introduced by the Kerala government on the basis of guidelines laid down in the Right to Education Act.

KTET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website and click on new registration

Step 2: Enter your name, and other required details.

Step 3: Keep saving the information.

Step 4: Pay the KTET 2019 examination fee by either credit card/debit card, net banking or by submitting challan in cash in account number- 67371493960 Kerala 16 TET such that it is drawn in favour of the Director, SCERT, Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram at any branch of State Bank of Travancore.

Step 5: A registration number will be generated. Save it as you need to download the admit card through this.

Kerela Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit card on October 25. The application fee for KTET November 2019 is Rs 500, and Rs 250 for reserved categories.